CDP Signals Change of Position on Security Legislation

Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan is showing signs of changing its position on the country's national security legislation, in an apparent shift toward realism to take the helm of the government.

The main opposition party has claimed that the security legislation, which allows Japan to exercise its right to collective self-defense, is partly unconstitutional.

However, former CDP leader Yukio Edano said at a meeting in the city of Saitama, north of Tokyo, last week that there were "no unconstitutional parts" in the legislation so "there is no need to change it."

Edano, the face of the party's liberal wing, founded the CDP after being excluded from the now-defunct Party of Hope in 2017 over his opposition to the security legislation.

His remarks surprised some party members and supporters because they affect the party's foundation. Edano "denied the party's raison d'etre," said a lawmaker who is a founding member of the CDP.

