Japan, S. Korea Foreign Chiefs Agree to Develop Relations

Gyeongju, South Korea, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his South Korean counterpart, Cho Hyun, agreed Wednesday to develop the two nations' future-oriented relations in a stable way.

The first Motegi-Cho meeting since the Japanese minister took office Oct. 21 was held in the southeastern South Korean city of Gyeongju on the fringe of a ministerial meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

They confirmed the importance of trilateral collaboration among Japan, South Korea and the United States at a time when the security environment in East Asia is increasingly severe due partly to deepening Russia-North Korea military cooperation.

Motegi expressed his gratitude for the South Korean government's support for Japan's efforts to resolve the issue of North Korea's abductions of Japanese nationals decades ago.

