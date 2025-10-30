Japan, U.S., S. Korea Foreign Chiefs Affirm Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Gyeongju, South Korea, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--The foreign chiefs of Japan, the United States and South Korea affirmed their cooperation Wednesday, with in mind China's growing hegemonic behavior and North Korea's nuclear and missile development.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met in Gyeongju on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in the southeastern South Korean city, South Korea's Foreign Ministry said.

This was the first meeting among the three countries' foreign ministers since the Oct. 21 launch of the administration of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

A Motegi-Rubio-Cho meeting was once canceled but was rearranged later.

