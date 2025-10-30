Takaichi, Lee Agree to Promote Future-Oriented Japan-S. Korea Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Gyeongju, South Korea, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung at their first meeting Thursday agreed to advance bilateral relations in a future-oriented and stable manner.

Takaichi, who took office last week, and Lee confirmed the importance of the three-way partnership among Japan, South Korea and the United States to deal with North Korea, which is expanding military cooperation with Russia. They also agreed to continue "shuttle diplomacy" between Japan and South Korea, or reciprocal visits by their leaders.

The meeting in the southeastern South Korean city of Gyeongju lasted about 40 minutes, longer than the scheduled 20 minutes.

"It's beneficial for both countries to develop their ties in a future-oriented and stable manner, based on the foundation that has been built up to date," Takaichi said at the meeting. Lee responded that they will be able to resolve both domestic and international issues by sharing their experiences and working together.

"I want to communicate well (with Lee) by using shuttle diplomacy," Takaichi said.

