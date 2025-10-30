Japan's New Resupply Craft HTV-X Arrives at ISS

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's newly developed HTV-X resupply vehicle arrived at the International Space Station in the small hours of Thursday Japan time.

Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui, 55, successfully caught the craft with a robotic arm around 12:58 a.m. and attached it to the ISS.

"Thank you for entrusting me with this important task today," Yui said in communication with ground control soon after that.

"Congratulations on the capture," fellow Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, 56, responded from the control room at NASA in the United States. "Good job."

The HTV-X is the successor to the Kounotori cargo spacecraft. Nine units of Kounotori successfully reached the ISS between 2009 and 2020.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]