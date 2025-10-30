Japan Emperor Emeritus, Empress Emerita Begin Villa Rest

Newsfrom Japan

Hayama, Kanagawa Pref., Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko arrived at the Hayama Imperial Villa in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, on Thursday for a rest.

The couple will stay at the villa in the town of Hayama until Wednesday.

They last visited and stayed at the villa in April 2022 in line with preparations for their relocation to their current home, the Sento Imperial residence in Tokyo’s Minato Ward.

The couple arrived at the villa by car around 11:40 a.m. Thursday. The Emperor Emeritus waved from inside the car to local residents who gathered to welcome the couple. The Empress Emerita bowed to them.

The couple had planned to go to the villa in May, but the trip was postponed as the Emperor Emeritus was admitted to hospital for heart tests, according to aides. With his health having stabilized with the administration of an additional drug in July, doctors approved his visit to the villa.

