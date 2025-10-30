Replacing Deputy Chief Cabinet Sec. Sato Not on Table: Kihara

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara on Thursday ruled out the possibility of replacing Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kei Sato, who is one of the Liberal Democratic Party members involved in the ruling party's "slush funds" scandal.

"It's very important that (Sato) fully performs his duties and produces results in order to regain trust," the top government spokesman said at a press conference.

New Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's appointment of Sato to the important government post has faced criticism from opposition parties. Sato, a member of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, has yet to face an election since the political funds scandal came to light.

Opposition lawmakers have refused to allow Sato to carry out his duties as deputy chief cabinet secretary in the Upper House.

The board of the Upper House's steering committee decided Thursday that question-and-answer sessions regarding Takaichi's policy address at the Diet last Friday will be held at plenary meetings of the chamber for two days from Wednesday.

