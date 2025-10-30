Fukushima N-Plant Starts New Round of Treated Water Discharge

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. on Thursday started the fifth round of the fiscal 2025 release of treated water from its disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean in northeastern Japan.

This is the 16th time that the water containing small amounts of radioactive tritium has been released since the discharge began in August 2023.

TEPCO plans to discharge 7,800 tons of treated water after diluting it with large amounts of seawater in the ongoing operation, set to run until Nov. 17. The water will be released through an undersea tunnel at a point 1 kilometer off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture.

The company is set to release a total of about 54,600 tons in the seven rounds scheduled for the fiscal year ending in March 2026--the same amount that was discharged the previous fiscal year.

The nuclear plant suffered a triple meltdown in the March 2011 powerful earthquake and tsunami.

