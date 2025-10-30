APEC Ministers Wrap Up Talks without Joint Statement

Newsfrom Japan

Gyeongju, South Korea, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Ministers from the 21 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum member economies concluded their two-day meeting in South Korea on Thursday, falling short of adopting a joint statement due to difficulties in coordinating views on free trade and artificial intelligence management.

Working-level officials from APEC members will continue discussions to try to bridge differences of opinion.

"I proposed (at the meeting) that reforms of the World Trade Organization and the strengthening of high-quality economic partnerships are important for maintaining and strengthening a free and fair international economic order," Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told a press conference following the gathering in Gyeongju, southeastern South Korea.

"Many called for promoting rulemaking and reforming decision-making mechanisms," Japanese trade minister Ryosei Akazawa said of discussions on the WTO.

