Nagasaki Mayor Condemns Trump's Nuclear Test Order

Nagasaki, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki on Thursday condemned U.S. President Donald Trump's order for the Defense Department to restart nuclear tests, calling it as "absolutely unacceptable."

"The act tramples on people's grueling efforts to achieve a world without nuclear weapons," the mayor of the southwestern Japan city, on which the United States dropped an atomic bomb 80 years ago, said at a press conference.

The Hiroshima Prefecture Federation of A-Bomb Victims Associations issued a statement protesting Trump's instruction, saying it "tramples on the feelings of Hiroshima for the abolition of nuclear weapons."

The group, based in the western Japan city of Hiroshima, which also suffered a U.S. atomic bombing in 1945, urged the Trump administration not to resume testing nuclear weapons.

The Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, or Nihon Hidankyo, the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, released a statement from its secretary-general, Jiro Hamasumi. It says that Trump's order "opposes countries striving for a world without nuclear weapons" and that the confederation "asks the United States to take the lead in abolishing" nuclear weapons. The statement will be sent to the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo.

