Japan Corporate Income Hits Record in Fiscal 2024

Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Income declared by companies in Japan that closed their books in fiscal 2024, which ended in March, grew 4.1 pct from the previous year to 102,338.1 billion yen, hitting a record high for the fourth year in a row, the National Tax Agency said Thursday.

Construction companies’ income showed a large increase, while manufacturers and transportation firms saw their income decline.

Total declared tax rose 7.6 pct to a record 18,713.9 billion yen.

Of the overall 3.22 million declarations, 36.5 pct came from profitable companies, up 0.5 percentage point from the previous year.

Tax withheld mainly from salaries and dividend income in the year that ended last June dropped 4.6 pct from the previous year to 20,344.5 billion yen.

