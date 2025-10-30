Oriental Land Logs Record-High Sales for April-Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Oriental Land Co., the operator of Tokyo Disney Resort, said Thursday that its consolidated sales in April-September went up 6.4 pct from a year earlier to 316.1 billion yen, a record high for the period.

The Fantasy Springs area, which opened at Tokyo DisneySea in June 2024, and summer events mainly contributed to the robust sales.

In the first half of fiscal 2025, the number of visitors to Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea climbed 0.4 pct to 12.25 million.

Sales per visitor rose 5.2 pct to 18,196 yen. Sales of priority tickets, which allow visitors to substantially reduce their waiting time for attractions, were buoyant. Sales of goods and meals at restaurants in the theme parks also increased.

Oriental Land's consolidated operating profit increased 8.0 pct to 68.2 billion yen, and its group net profit expanded 6.1 pct to 48.3 billion yen.

