Japan Mobility Show 2025 Kicks Off in Tokyo

Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Mobility Show 2025 opened at the Tokyo Big Sight convention center Thursday, showcasing new vehicles including concepts and fresh visions for future mobility, as well as so-called neo-classic cars and campers amid increasing attention on them.

This year, more than 500 companies and groups from not only the vehicle industry but a broad range of non-automobile sectors take part in the biennial event held under the theme of "a unique opportunity to explore the future of mobility" by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association.

"We want to make allies here with whom we can create the future and nurture ideas and business seeds together," JAMA Chairman Masanori Katayama, who is also chairman of Isuzu Motors Ltd., said at an opening ceremony of the event, held on Thursday.

"We want to make the Japan Mobility Show an opportunity where we can show a concrete future world, instead of just a pipe dream, and share hopes in society," he added.

According to JAMA, the participants include 42 foreign names, nearly double the number at the previous 2023 show, when the event name was changed from "Tokyo Motor Show," with Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD showcasing 13 passenger and commercial models in total.

