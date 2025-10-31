Nissan Expects 275-B.-Yen Operating Loss in FY 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. said Thursday that it expects to log a consolidated operating loss of 275 billion yen in the fiscal year through next March, due to the impact of high U.S. tariffs and sluggish sales reflecting intense competition.

The struggling Japanese automaker revised down its consolidated sales forecast for fiscal 2025 from 12.5 trillion yen to 11.7 trillion yen, and kept its net balance projection undecided.

Nissan expects the tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to erode its earnings by 275 billion yen.

The company also said that it expects to report a consolidated net loss of 230 billion yen for the April-September first half.

Meanwhile, its first-half operating loss forecast now stands at 30 billion yen, better than the previously estimated loss of 180 billion yen. The upward revision reflects a decrease in environment-related expenditures in the United States and the postponement of some research and development projects.

