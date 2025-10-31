Japan Concerned over China's Tighter Rare Earth Controls

Newsfrom Japan

Gyeongju, South Korea, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese trade minister Ryosei Akazawa on Thursday expressed strong concern over China's stepped-up rare earth export controls.

He showed the concern at a meeting in South Korea with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, the Japanese minister said at a press conference.

The tighter export controls, announced in early October, are seriously affecting global supply chains, Akazawa told Wang, urging Beijing to reconsider the measure.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum held in the southeastern South Korean city of Gyeongju.

Akazawa met with Wang for the first time since he assumed his current ministerial post last week under the administration of new Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

