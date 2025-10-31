Scandal-Hit Mayor of Ito, Shizuoka Pref., Finally Ousted

Newsfrom Japan

Ito, Shizuoka Pref., Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--The city assembly of Ito, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Friday passed a second no-confidence motion against scandal-hit Mayor Maki Takubo, resulting in her removal from office on the same day.

All 20 assembly members attended the day's meeting, and 19 members voted in favor of the no-confidence motion. The central Japan city will now hold a mayoral election within 50 days, likely on Dec. 14.

"I take the assembly's decision solemnly," Takubo told reporters. She declined to clarify whether she will run in the mayoral election, saying, "I'll make a decision through consultations with my supporters."

In the scandal, Takubo had claimed to have graduated from Toyo University but admitted in July that she had actually been expelled.

Testifying before a special investigation committee of the assembly, Takubo said that she learned about her expulsion from the university on June 28. However, the committee deemed this perjury.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]