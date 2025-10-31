Japan Gasoline Tax Surcharge to be Scrapped at Year-End

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling and opposition parties agreed Friday to scrap the provisional gasoline tax surcharge at the end of December.

The agreement was reached by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, its coalition partner Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Democratic Party for the People, Komeito and the Japanese Communist Party at a working-level meeting.

The pact calls for raising in steps from Nov. 13 subsidies paid to oil wholesalers for lowering pump prices to 25.1 yen per liter, the level matching the add-on gasoline levy, by Dec. 11 before scrapping the surcharge on Dec. 31.

The parties will sign a formal agreement as early as next week and revise a bill they jointly introduced in August to abolish the levy so the revised bill can be enacted during the ongoing extraordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament.

The extra diesel fuel tax, set at 17.1 yen per liter, will also be scrapped on April 1 next year after government subsidies are increased to offset the levy by Nov. 27.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]