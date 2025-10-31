Okinawa's Shuri Castle Partially Restored after Fire in 2019

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--Six years after a fire, restoration work was nearly completed in July on the vivid red exterior of the "Seiden" main hall of Shuri Castle in Naha, the capital of Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan.

The wooden castle is considered the symbol of Okinawa. The main hall will be completed in autumn next year.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Oct. 31, 2019, burning down the Seiden hall and eight other buildings of the castle. Restoration work for the main hall started in November 2022.

The restoration received many donations from inside and outside the country. Local students took to the streets to collect donations just after the fire, and many Okinawans overseas made donations.

The prefectural government received some 6.1 billion yen in donations as of the end of September. They were used for making decorations for the main hall and training workers for traditional architecture.

