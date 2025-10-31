2 Courts Find Japan Upper House Poll in Unconstitutional State

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima/Fukuoka, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--Two high courts in Japan on Friday ruled the July 20 election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the country's parliament, was held "in a state of unconstitutionality" due to large vote-value disparities.

The two groups of lawyers that filed the lawsuits argued that results of the election, whose maximum vote-value gap was 3.13 times, should be invalidated. Hiroshima High Court and Fukuoka High Court rejected the demands, however.

The suit at the Hiroshima court was filed by a group led by Michihiko Misao, and that at the Fukuoka court was lodged by a group headed by Hidetoshi Masunaga.

No revisions to the election system have been made since the previous 2022 Upper House election, which the Supreme Court found constitutional. The focus in the lawsuits has been how the slight increase in the maximum vote-value gap from 3.03 times in the previous poll would be assessed.

Presiding Judge Masayuki Suenaga at the Hiroshima court pointed to "a significant expanding trend" in vote-value disparities.

