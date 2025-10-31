Japan to Introduce Joint Child Custody System in April 2026

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Friday approved an ordinance to enforce the revised Civil Code, which includes the introduction of a new joint child custody system for divorced parents, on April 1 next year.

A system of statutory child support, which mandates fixed payments in cases where no child support agreement exists at the time of divorce, will also be introduced on the same date.

The new systems are intended to stabilize the livelihoods of children after their parents' divorce.

Parents will have the choice between joint or sole custody. If they fail to reach an agreement, the decision will be made by a family court. The court will grant sole custody if domestic violence or abuse is suspected.

The joint custody system will require the consent of both parents on important decisions concerning their children, such as school enrollment or relocation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]