Japan Ministers Likely to Discuss Policy on Foreigners Next Week

Tokyo, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering holding a ministerial meeting to discuss policy on foreigners as soon as early next week, government officials said Friday.

Ministers are expected to discuss tightening rules on land acquisition by foreigners and strengthening immigration and residency controls apparently to cope with undocumented people.

Also on the agenda will likely be ways to prevent nonpayment of taxes and social security premiums by foreigners and measures to tackle adverse impacts from surges in tourists to Japan.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who took office on Oct. 21, makes addressing issues related to foreigners one of her key policy agendas. In her inaugural policy speech at parliament, Takaichi said her government will "stand firm" in responding to illegal acts committed by some foreigners.

"The aim is to address public anxiety and a sense of injustice, not to exclude foreigners," Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a press conference on Friday, clarifying the prime minister's remarks.

