Opposition CDP Wary of Snap Election for Lower House

Tokyo, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--Yoshihiko Noda, head of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said Friday that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi may dissolve the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, for a snap election on the back of her cabinet's high approval ratings in recent media polls.
"It's quite possible (for Takaichi) to feel a rush," Noda said at a press conference.
Noda warned that a snap election "could create a political vacuum again, leaving matters related to our daily lives undecided."
"How the country's leader would consider this is an important point," he added.
