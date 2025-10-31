Takaichi, Xi Affirm Mutually Beneficial Strategic Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Gyeongju, South Korea, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at their first meeting Friday agreed to promote a mutually beneficial strategic relationship between their countries.

The two leaders confirmed the importance of crisis management and communication between Japanese and Chinese defense authorities in light of rising tensions in the East China Sea, while agreeing to strengthen dialogue over export controls in the field of economic security.

Takaichi, who took office last week, called on the Chinese side to take positive moves over its import restrictions for Japanese fishery products and beef.

The leaders met for about 30 minutes in Gyeongju in southeastern South Korea on the sidelines of the two-day Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit that started Friday in the city. They also agreed to aim for building "constructive and stable ties" between Japan and China.

Takaichi expressed her eagerness to "reduce concerns and challenges between the two countries and achieve concrete results," mentioning China's coercive actions in areas including around the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, as well as the issues of Japanese nationals detained in China and the country's tighter export controls on rare earths. The Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands are claimed by China, where they are known as Diaoyu.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]