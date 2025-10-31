Takaichi, Xi Affirm Mutually Beneficial Ties at 1st Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Gyeongju, South Korea, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed at their first summit on Friday afternoon to promote a mutually beneficial strategic relationship between their countries.

Takaichi, who took office last week, said that Japan and China share an important responsibility to promote peace and prosperity in the region and in the international community.

The prime minister also expressed her eagerness to reduce concerns and challenges between the two countries and achieve concrete results.

Xi said that the two countries are separated by only a narrow strip of water, while showing his hopes for the constructive development of bilateral relations.

The president indicated that he is ready to communicate with Takaichi and work to develop bilateral relations together.

