Takaichi Vows to Promote Trade, Investment in Her APEC Debut

Gyeongju, South Korea, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi vowed to contribute to promoting regional trade and investment at her first summit meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum on Friday.

Underscoring the importance of a rule-based free and fair economic order at the two-day meeting in Gyeongju, South Korea, through Saturday, Takaichi expressed intention to enhance and expand the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership to that end.

According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, Takaichi stressed that "amid growing uncertainty in the global economy, innovation through trade, investment, and public-private partnership is essential for the Asia-Pacific region to remain an engine of growth."

She also noted that "Japan attaches importance to promoting strategic growth investment" by fostering innovation in growth sectors such as artificial intelligence, digital and energy, as well as diversifying supply chains and developing high-quality infrastructure to enhance resilience against risks of natural disasters.

Before the meeting, Takaichi was greeted by South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, the summit chair.

