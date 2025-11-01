Japan 2026 Staple Rice Production Seen Falling to 7.11 M. Tons

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's staple rice production is forecast to total 7.11 million tons in 2026, down 370,000 tons from 2025, the agriculture ministry said Friday.

The estimate, used by farmers as a reference for rice planting, was submitted to the day's meeting of a subgroup of a ministry panel on agriculture policies.

The forecast was based on factors including an increase in the number of foreign visitors to the country.

Agriculture minister Norikazu Suzuki, who assumed the post under the administration of new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, launched Oct. 21, has vowed to reverse the previous government's policy to increase rice production.

Suzuki has emphasized the importance of "demand-based production" to prevent rice price falls reflecting an excess in supply over demand.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]