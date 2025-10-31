Askul Confirms Info Leaks after Cyberattack

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese office and household goods seller Askul Corp. said Friday that it has confirmed a leak of personal information, including clients' names and email addresses, due to a cyberattack that caused a system glitch at the company.

Although no damage from possible misuse of the leaked information has been confirmed, there is concern that fraudulent emails may be sent to customers whose information was leaked. Askul has started to contact those affected individually to apologize and urge them not to open suspicious emails.

For the cyberattack, a Russian hacker group has claimed responsibility in a statement released via the dark web. The statement by the group, which calls itself "RansomHouse," was found by bodies including information security service provider S&J Corp. on Thursday night.

The group claimed that it stole some 1.1 terabytes of data from Askul, and customer information and purchase histories had been downloadable.

"The group disclosed only information that can seriously damage the company, so it seems that the cyberattack was well planned," S&J President Nobuo Miwa said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]