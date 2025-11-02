Japan SDF Prepares Logistical Aid for Bear Capture Efforts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force is preparing to dispatch personnel to Akita Prefecture to assist with measures against wild bears, following a series of attacks on people in the northeastern Japan prefecture.

In response to a request from Akita, the GSDF is set to provide logistical support, such as transporting box traps, without direct involvement in culling bears.

If this becomes a model case for SDF support, other local governments facing worsening bear damage may consider requesting assistance.

"The exhaustion among those involved (in addressing bear attacks) has reached its peak, and we can't cope with the situation with our manpower alone," Akita Governor Kenta Suzuki said during a visit to the Defense Ministry on Tuesday last week.

There have been over 8,000 reported bear sightings in the prefecture this fiscal year, and 50 people have suffered injuries, including three fatalities.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]