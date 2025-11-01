G-7 to Cut Dependence on Critical Minerals from China

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--Energy and environment ministers from the Group of Seven major powers have agreed to reduce dependence on existing supply chains for rare earths and other critical minerals that are currently dominated by China.

The G-7 ministers said they will work to "reduce and eventually eliminate our dependence on critical minerals supply chains dominated by non-market policies and practices," according to a statement adopted at a two-day meeting that concluded in Toronto, Canada, on Friday.

According to the Japanese industry ministry, the latest statement did not refer to plans to phase out coal-fired power plants, which were included in a ministerial statement from last year's meeting.

In this year' statement, the G-7 ministers said they are committed to using trade measures and investment policies to reduce dependence on critical minerals supply chains controlled by non-market policies.

The statement also underlined the importance of increased public and private investment and greater workforce development in this area.

