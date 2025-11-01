PM Takaichi Denies Early Lower House Breakup

Newsfrom Japan

Gyeongju, South Korea, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Saturday that she has no time to consider dissolving the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of parliament, early for a snap general election.

"It's important to first implement the policies promised (to the people) including economic measures," Takaichi said at a press conference in Gyeongju, South Korea, following the end of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit the same day.

The prime minister said her government will accelerate the rollout of economic measures, including steps to tackle inflation.

A plan to reduce the number of Lower House seats, part of a coalition agreement between Takaichi's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its new coalition partner, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), is "a matter that should be discussed by each party and parliamentary group," she said, adding that she will "engage in wide-ranging and sincere discussions."

Takaichi indicated she will steadily implement the Japan-U.S. tariff agreement, saying, "A promise between governments should not be changed even if a prime minister is replaced." She mentioned during the recent LDP leadership election campaign the possibility of renegotiating the tariff pact.

