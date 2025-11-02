Koizumi Conveys Concern over Chinese Military Activities

Newsfrom Japan

Kuala Lumpur, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi has expressed serious concern over the Chinese military's intensifying activities in the East China Sea and the Pacific Ocean.

"The security aspect of Japan-China relations is the most difficult area, and indeed, numerous pending issues exist," Koizumi said at a meeting in Malaysia on Saturday with Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun.

In his first meeting with Dong, Koizumi also said, "It is essential to persistently continue frank discussions and communication."

The two confirmed the importance of dialogue between defense authorities, including the proper operation of a hotline to avoid accidental clashes.

Referring to the violation of Japanese airspace by a Chinese Coast Guard helicopter in May, Koizumi expressed strong concern over Chinese military activities near the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture. The Japanese-administered islets in the East China Sea are claimed by China.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]