Nippon Ishin's Fujita to Stop Using Secretary's Firm

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 3 (Jiji Press)--Fumitake Fujita, co-leader of Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), has said he will stop placing orders with his secretary's company following a report of dubious spending.

Making the announcement in a YouTube video Sunday, Fujita also said he will provide further details at a press conference Tuesday. Nippon Ishin is the partner of the Liberal Democratic Party in the ruling coalition.

The Sunday edition of the Japanese Communist Party's official newspaper Shimbun Akahata reported that Fujita's side paid about 21 million yen between June 2017 and November 2024 to a company headed by his first state-funded secretary mainly for leaflet printing services.

The report also said that 19.65 million yen of this amount was paid from public funds, including subsidies to political parties, criticizing the practice as provision of taxpayer money to his own staff.

In the YouTube video, Fujita acknowledged the payments to his secretary's company but emphasized that they were "legal."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]