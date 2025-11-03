Japan Conveys Wish to Hold Summit with N. Korea: Takaichi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan has conveyed its wish to hold a summit with North Korea to address the issue of Japanese nationals kidnapped to the country, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Monday.

"I want to make a breakthrough and resolve the abduction issue during my term," Takaichi said, underscoring her determination to seek the resolution through a top-level meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Takaichi made the remarks as she attended a national rally aimed at achieving the return of all abductees in Tokyo for the first time. But she did not say whether North Korea has responded.

"If the abduction issue is resolved, not only Japan but also North Korea and the international community will benefit greatly," she said. "I hope to achieve concrete results by facing Kim and taking the lead in acting boldly."

The rally was also attended by Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara, minister in charge of the abduction issue.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]