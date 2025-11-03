U.S. Marine Held for Assaulting Restaurant Worker in Okinawa
Naha, Okinawa Pref., Nov. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Okinawa prefectural police Monday arrested U.S. Marine Corps warrant officer William Ramossort, 37, on suspicion of assaulting a restaurant worker in the prefectural capital of Naha.
Ramossort, assigned to the Marine Corps' Camp Kinser in Urasoe, is suspected of pressing his hand against the neck of a 41-year-old male restaurant employee and causing abrasions on a Naha street around 4 a.m. Monday.
The suspect has denied the allegations.
According to the police, Ramossort was intoxicated at the time and did not know the victim. A passerby called the police, and the suspect was arrested on the spot.
