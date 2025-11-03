Families of Abductees Rally in Tokyo for Immediate Return

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 3 (Jiji Press)--Families of Japanese citizens kidnapped by North Korea participated in a national rally in Tokyo on Monday to demand the immediate return of all abductees to Japan.

"My sister has been detained for 48 years, and our family ties have been torn apart," Takuya Yokota, 57, said of his sister, Megumi, who was abducted in 1977 at age 13.

"Please take measures to rescue them as soon as possible," Yokota, who heads a group of families of abduction victims, said, asking the government to resolve the abduction issue while the generation of abductees' parents is still alive.

About 800 people, including Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, participated in the rally, hosted partly by Yokota's group.

The 89-year-old mother of Megumi, Sakie, is the only survivor among the parents of abduction victims recognized by the government who have yet to return to Japan.

