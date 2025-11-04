China to Extend Visa Exemption for Japanese Visitors
Beijing, Nov. 3 (Jiji Press)--China will extend its short-term visa waiver for Japanese visitors, which is set to expire at the end of December, by one year, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Monday.
China also announced similar extensions of its visa-exemption arrangements for citizens of France, Germany, Italy and other countries. The current exemptions were due to expire at the end of this year.
Under the program, travelers are allowed to stay in China for up to 30 days without a visa for tourism or business.
China resumed the visa-free scheme for Japanese visitors on Nov. 30, 2024, after it was suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
