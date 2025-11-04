Fukushima Town Eases Entry Restrictions in Contaminated Areas

Newsfrom Japan

Futaba, Fukushima Pref., Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--A Fukushima Prefecture town in northeastern Japan eased entry restrictions Tuesday in some areas within the so-called difficult-to-return zone, heavily contaminated due to the 2011 nuclear accident at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.

The relaxed restrictions apply to part of the so-called specified living areas in Futaba, one of the two host towns of TEPCO's Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant, the site of the accident. In the specified areas, intensive decontamination work is conducted so that people registered as local residents can return to their homes.

Following the easing of the restrictions, residents can enter their homes without permission, while they are not permitted to stay overnight.

The relaxation marks the first time that free entry into housing has been permitted in any of the specified living areas in Fukushima. It affects 110 hectares in three administrative districts, whose total size is 530 hectares.

Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, nine barricades at roads leading to areas where the relaxed restrictions apply were opened. Residents and police were seen entering by car.

