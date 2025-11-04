Half of Tokyo-Area Wild Animal Cafes Give Guests No Risk Explanation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--Nearly half of cafes in Tokyo and nearby areas that exhibit rare wild animals and allow customers to touch them have given no explanations in advance on risks related to such animals, a survey by the World Wide Fund for Nature Japan has found.

Subject to the on-site survey, conducted between June and July, were 25 wild animal cafes in prefectures including Tokyo and Kanagawa that appeared on the top of an internet search using terms such as "exotic animals" and "interaction." WWF Japan officials conducted visual checks of the cafes and interviews with their staff to confirm hygiene and other conditions at the facilities.

Twelve of the 25 cafes gave visitors prior explanations on both appropriate ways to touch their animals and the risks of being injured by them, and two facilities explained one or the other. Meanwhile, 11 cafes did neither.

Disinfectants were available at 24 cafes, but only 14 were equipped with areas for hand washing. Enterohemorrhagic Escherichia coli was detected from samples taken by stroking animal bodies at four facilities, and salmonella was found at two cafes.

The WWF Japan also confirmed that Asian short-clawed otters and sloths, both of which are categorized as dangerous animals under British standards for zoos that the Japanese Environment Ministry uses as a reference, were displayed at 23 cafes. Of them, safety measures, such as the attendance of staff workers and erection of fences, were not taken at 19 facilities.

