Japan Govt to Outline Policies on Foreigners in Jan.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday instructed relevant ministers to outline policies on foreign nationals in Japan as early as next January.

At the first meeting of a ministerial council on foreign people at the prime minister's office, ministers discussed reviewing rules on land acquisition by foreigners and ways to strengthen immigration and residency controls apparently to address undocumented residents.

"A situation has arisen in which the public feels uneasy and perceives unfairness regarding illegal actions and rule violations by some foreigners," Takaichi said at the meeting.

Aiming to realize orderly coexistence with foreigners, Takaichi called for ensuring compliance with existing rules, optimizing various systems and properly managing national land, including through the use of the current land acquisition regulations.

Takaichi also instructed relevant ministers to revise the government's comprehensive measures for coexistence with foreign nationals by as early as next January, urging swift discussions.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]