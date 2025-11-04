Japan May Send SDF to Akita over Surge in Bear Attacks Wed.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry will send Self-Defense Forces personnel as early as Wednesday to the northeastern prefecture of Akita, where bear attacks have become a serious problem, Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Tuesday.

The central and local governments are discussing to which municipalities the SDF members should be sent. Their operations will begin once local preparations are complete.

The personnel will provide logistic support, such as transporting box traps for capturing bears, rather than conducting lethal control with weapons.

"Given our mission of protecting the lives and livelihoods of the people, we have decided to carry out transport assistance in light of the unusual nature of this situation," Koizumi told a press conference.

Akita Governor Kenta Suzuki requested SDF assistance when he met with Koizumi on Oct. 28.

