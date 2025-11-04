PM Takaichi Vows to Seek Refundable Tax Credit Program

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Tuesday that her government will seek to introduce a refundable tax credit program, which would provide cash benefits or tax cuts depending on income level.

"We will consider it as soon as possible and aim to realize it," Takaichi said in response to a question about the proposed program from Yoshihiko Noda, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, in a question-and-answer session at the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.

Regarding a plan to reduce Lower House seats, included in a coalition agreement between Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party and its new partner, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), she expressed hopes for "sincere discussions with each party and parliamentary group," adding that such a measure needs very wide support.

Noda urged Takaichi to accept a proposal to limit the recipients of political donations by corporations and other organizations to the headquarters of political parties and similar organizations. But Takaichi only replied that the LDP and Nippon Ishin will set up a consultative body on the matter during the current parliament session.

It was the first parliamentary debate since Takaichi became prime minister last month. Question-and-answer sessions on her policy speech before parliament, delivered on Oct. 24, will be held in both chambers through Thursday.

