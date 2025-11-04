4th Court Finds July Upper House Poll Held in Unconstitutional State

Newsfrom Japan

Matsue, Shimane Pref., Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--The Matsue branch of Hiroshima High Court ruled on Tuesday that the House of Councillors election in July was held in a "state of unconstitutionality" due to vote-value disparities of up to 3.13 times.

This was the fourth such ruling on a total of 16 lawsuits filed over the Upper House election by two groups of lawyers with 14 high courts and high court branches nationwide. Another four courts have found the election to be constitutional.

In Tuesday's ruling, presiding judge Akihiro Teramoto dismissed the plaintiffs' request to nullify the election.

The maximum vote-value gap in the July election widened from 3.03 times in the previous Upper House election in 2022, which the Supreme Court had deemed constitutional.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]