Bears Scaring Off School, Other Events in Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--Amid a recent spate of bear attacks on people, a variety of outdoor events, including school marathons, have been canceled across Japan since October because of reported sightings of the animal in the vicinity.

Miyagi Prefecture Sendai Daiichi High School in Sendai, the capital of the northeastern prefecture of Miyagi, called off a walking event in which some 950 current and former students were supposed to trek about 35 kilometers.

Assistant principal Yasuaki Sobu, 55, regretted that the school had to cancel the traditional activity, which continued without a hiatus even during the COVID-19 pandemic and was to mark the 60th anniversary this year.

"It was a hard decision because students and parents were looking forward to it," Sobu said. "If the situation remains the same next year, we will have to cancel it," he said looking troubled.

In the city of Numata in the eastern prefecture of Gunma, four elementary schools called off marathons and their off-campus and other activities were also canceled or altered.

