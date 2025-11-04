Nintendo's Sales Projected to Top 2 T. Yen for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--Nintendo Co. said Tuesday that its full-year consolidated sales are projected to exceed 2 trillion yen for the first time, reflecting the popularity of its new Nintendo Switch 2 game console, released in June.

The Kyoto-based company now expects to report sales of 2.25 trillion yen in fiscal 2025, which ends in March, surpassing its previous projection of 1.9 trillion yen.

Nintendo also revised up its operating profit forecast to 370 billion yen from 320 billion yen and its net profit projection to 350 billion yen from 300 billion yen.

Nintendo Switch 2 game console sales are expected to reach 19 million units in the fiscal year, up from the original forecast of 15 million units.

At an online press conference on Tuesday, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa said, "(The Nintendo Switch 2) made a very good sales start compared with our past game consoles," expressing the company's hope to boost sales further in Japan and overseas for the year-end shopping season.

