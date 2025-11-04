Asian Black Bear Sightings Hit Record High in Japan for April-Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--Asian black bear sightings in Japan from April to September totaled 20,792, the highest for the six-month period since data began in fiscal 2009, the Environment Ministry said Tuesday.

The figure far surpassed the previous record of 15,832 cases, set in the same period in fiscal 2024.

By prefecture, Iwate logged the most cases, with 4,499, followed by Akita, with 4,005. Both prefectures are located in the Tohoku northeastern region.

“Bears are appearing in areas where people live, including urban areas and satoyama (village forests),” Environment Minister Hirotaka Ishihara said at a press conference.

