Japan Rejects China's Protest over PM's Meeting with Taiwan Official

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Tuesday dismissed China's protest over the recent meeting between Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and former Taiwanese Vice Premier Lin Hsin-i.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea last week.

"Japanese prime ministers have met with Taiwanese officials at APEC events," Motegi said at a press conference.

"That doesn't contradict the Japanese government's position of maintaining nongovernmental and practical relations with Taiwan," he stressed.

The minister added that the Japanese government has conveyed this recognition to the Chinese side.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]