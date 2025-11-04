Japan Dept. Store Operators Log Sales Growth in Oct.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--Three major Japanese department store operators on Tuesday reported year-on-year growth in their same-store sales for October, reflecting a rise in the number of visitors to Japan during China's National Day holiday season.

Sales increased 9.3 pct at Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co., 8.6 pct at Takashimaya Co. and 4.3 pct at Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.

Sales of duty-free items climbed 15.4 pct at Takashimaya and 3.0 pct at Isetan Mitsukoshi, thanks to higher per-customer spending due to strong demand for luxury jewelry.

Duty-free sales jumped 18.9 pct at Daimaru Matsuzakaya, though per-customer spending fell 0.2 pct due to a shift in demand from high-end luxury brand items to more affordable goods, such as cosmetics.

Meanwhile, sales to domestic customers rose on stronger demand for autumn and winter clothing in response to a drop in temperature in the second half of the reporting month.

