Suntory to Raise Prices of Hibiki Whisky, Other Products

Tokyo, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--Suntory Spirits Ltd. on Tuesday announced its plan to raise shipping prices on 187 products by 2 to 20 pct starting April 1 next year, mainly due to rising raw material costs.

The suggested retail price of the company's "Hibiki 30 Years Old" whisky will increase from 396,000 yen to 456,500 yen.

Other affected items include 15 whisky products, 40 shochu and other products, and 132 imported wines.

The price of the 700-milliliter "Kyogetsu Green" shochu with 25 pct alcohol by volume will rise from 990 yen to around 1,009 yen, while the price of the "Hibiki Japanese Harmony" whisky will increase from 8,250 yen to 8,800 yen.

