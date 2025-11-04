Japan's New Auto Sales Fall 1.8 pct in Oct.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--New automobile sales in Japan in October fell 1.8 pct from a year before to 395,189 units, decreasing for the fourth consecutive month, industry data showed Tuesday.

The sales were below levels of a year ago at six of Japan's eight major automakers as launches of new models were limited, according to the data from the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association. New vehicle sales declined more than 20 pct at Nissan Motor Co., and Mazda Motor Corp. also saw its sales plunge.

Of the total, sales of standard-sized passenger cars and trucks sagged 4.3 pct to 247,883 units following the releases of numerous new models a year before. Sales dropped 28.8 pct at Nissan and 31.2 pct at Mazda, while they jumped 51.4 pct at Suzuki Motor Corp. thanks to the popularity of the Xbee SUV.

On continuing turmoil in parts supply by a Chinese semiconductor maker in the Netherlands, a JADA official said, "We can't deny the possibility that new vehicle sales will be impacted from next month."

Sales of minivehicles went up 2.9 pct to 147,306 units, the first increase in four months. Daihatsu Motor Co.'s sales expanded 30.2 pct, led by brisk sales of its new Move minivehicle.

