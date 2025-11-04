Profits Rise at 3 Major Japanese Securities Firms in April-Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--Profits went up at three of Japan’s four major securities firms in the April-September first half of fiscal 2025 thanks to high stock prices, according to their earnings results released by Tuesday.

Each firm focuses on a type of business in which they earn commission depending on the amount of assets that customers entrust to them, and the expansion of such assets helped their profits climb.

Revenue and profit rose at Nomura Securities Co. Its business for corporations pulled up the entire performance as financial derivatives related to stocks were robust. Commission from stock dealings was healthy and the amount of entrusted assets rose.

“The popularity of long-term diversified investments continues,” Hiroyuki Moriuchi, head of finance at the firm, said, “We will provide asset management services to support each customer, without swinging from joy to sorrow depending on stock prices.”

Revenue and profit increased at Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Commission from entrusted assets expanded significantly. “The stability of our structure to earn profit has been enhanced,” Kotaro Yoshida, executive managing director at the company, said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]